Sun Devils Draft Prospects With Most Upside in NFL
In this story:
If things go right is something that is hard to predict in the NFL as injuries, poor coaching and other circumstances can happen. However, going in a positive direction, if things do go right, what players could be trurly special at the next level
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson being one on this list might seem pretty bread and butter. Tyson is the best player heading into this draft, so it makes sense that he is number one on a list with players with the highest upside, but it is true. When Tyson is truly on it, he looks like the prime Larry Fitzgerald. At his best, Tyson is a majestic route runner that can glide through the air. They way that he can run any route on the field, is a true talent that he is.
Part of Fitzgerald's game that was so elite was his mind and high great of a football IQ that he had, and Tyson has shown that he spades. Tyson has proved that he has the mind to create when a play looks like it is dead, as he showed with his huge run after catch against Texas Tech. Not only is Tyson fantastically talented mentally, but his physical traits are great. He has very nice speed, can hit his acceleration qiucoikly and has great strength to haul in any pass. If all pans out for Tyson, he does have Hall of Fame Potential.
Clayton Smith
Smith at two on this list could be surprising for some, but if Smith puts it all together, NFL offensive linemen better watch out. When Smith is on he is on, as he has a fantastic mix of speed, size and strength. Out of all those traits, speed is the trait that stands out, as for a defensive end, Smith can be an absolute blazer.
Smith's mix of having great speed, size and strength could make him one of the edge rushers in the league with the right coaching. One example is Denver Broncos linebacker/edge rusher, Nik Bonitto, who came out similar to Smith, where he had a lot of traits, but Bonitto put it together and is terrorizing NFL Offensive Lines. So there is proof in the pudding that Smith could be an excellent player in the NFL.
Max Iheanachor
Going to the defensive line, to the offensive line, Iheanachor could be an absolute elite tackle at the next level. Iheanachor has a lot of great tools, and has shown that when he was refined, he can be really hard to get past. At times, there is times where Iheanachor is a bit raw, and his speed is a bit of a concern, but his strength and his footwork could make him one of the leagues best.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott's ability to cover could make him a very great linebacker in the league as he has sown great instincts and IQ. However, where Elliott really makes a name for himself is his pass rushing ability. Elliott has shown that he has a tremendous motor to get after the QB. If Elliott is able to max out his talent, he could not only be one of the better pass rushers in the NFL, but one of the best defenders in the NFL.
Jeff Sims
In a league that has scrambling Quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Kyle Murray and Josh Allen; a player with Sims's rushing ability is one to be highly coveted. Going into the league, Sims could scrmalber very well. However, where things need to get better is passing. Sims can throw some nic plays but has shown to be turnover prone. If Sims can put his passing together, he could be a great QB in the NFL.
This was a list that was diffiuclt to craft, as a lot of players such as Cornerback Keith Abney II, Linebacker Jordan Crook and safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser were also contenders for this list. However this just goes to show how great of a draft class that the Sun Devils have which is a very nice sign for Kenny Dillingham's unit.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.