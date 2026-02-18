Sun Devils Draft Prospects With Most Upside in NFL

If things go right is something that is hard to predict in the NFL as injuries, poor coaching and other circumstances can happen. However, going in a positive direction, if things do go right, what players could be trurly special at the next level

Jordyn Tyson

Tyson being one on this list might seem pretty bread and butter. Tyson is the best player heading into this draft, so it makes sense that he is number one on a list with players with the highest upside, but it is true. When Tyson is truly on it, he looks like the prime Larry Fitzgerald. At his best, Tyson is a majestic route runner that can glide through the air. They way that he can run any route on the field, is a true talent that he is.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 20, 2020. Eagles Vs Cardinals | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part of Fitzgerald's game that was so elite was his mind and high great of a football IQ that he had, and Tyson has shown that he spades. Tyson has proved that he has the mind to create when a play looks like it is dead, as he showed with his huge run after catch against Texas Tech. Not only is Tyson fantastically talented mentally, but his physical traits are great. He has very nice speed, can hit his acceleration qiucoikly and has great strength to haul in any pass. If all pans out for Tyson, he does have Hall of Fame Potential.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clayton Smith

Smith at two on this list could be surprising for some, but if Smith puts it all together, NFL offensive linemen better watch out. When Smith is on he is on, as he has a fantastic mix of speed, size and strength. Out of all those traits, speed is the trait that stands out, as for a defensive end, Smith can be an absolute blazer.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith's mix of having great speed, size and strength could make him one of the edge rushers in the league with the right coaching. One example is Denver Broncos linebacker/edge rusher, Nik Bonitto, who came out similar to Smith, where he had a lot of traits, but Bonitto put it together and is terrorizing NFL Offensive Lines. So there is proof in the pudding that Smith could be an excellent player in the NFL.

Max Iheanachor

Going to the defensive line, to the offensive line, Iheanachor could be an absolute elite tackle at the next level. Iheanachor has a lot of great tools, and has shown that when he was refined, he can be really hard to get past. At times, there is times where Iheanachor is a bit raw, and his speed is a bit of a concern, but his strength and his footwork could make him one of the leagues best.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott's ability to cover could make him a very great linebacker in the league as he has sown great instincts and IQ. However, where Elliott really makes a name for himself is his pass rushing ability. Elliott has shown that he has a tremendous motor to get after the QB. If Elliott is able to max out his talent, he could not only be one of the better pass rushers in the NFL, but one of the best defenders in the NFL.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeff Sims

In a league that has scrambling Quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Kyle Murray and Josh Allen; a player with Sims's rushing ability is one to be highly coveted. Going into the league, Sims could scrmalber very well. However, where things need to get better is passing. Sims can throw some nic plays but has shown to be turnover prone. If Sims can put his passing together, he could be a great QB in the NFL.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This was a list that was diffiuclt to craft, as a lot of players such as Cornerback Keith Abney II, Linebacker Jordan Crook and safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser were also contenders for this list. However this just goes to show how great of a draft class that the Sun Devils have which is a very nice sign for Kenny Dillingham's unit.

