Is Arizona State Football Getting New Uniforms?
The Arizona State football account on X just sent out an awfully cryptic post, featuring a maroon and white jersey with “02V” stitched inside the neck.
The caption read, “Where tradition meets transformation. 07.01.25,” and tagged Adidas, ASU’s jersey manufacturer.
The “02V” is an ode to Arizona State’s fight song and can be read as “onward to victory.”
Above the picture is small text — the kind you’d need to zoom in to read — which says:
“Together, Adidas and Arizona State football are committed to redefining the future of sports by empowering student-athletes, honoring Arizona’s bold spirit, and fueling innovation on and off the field. Rooted in performance, passion, and purpose, we unite to elevate the game, inspire the Valley, and build a legacy that leaves no doubt — this is where tradition meets transformation."
It’s clear that a change is coming to Arizona State’s threads — but what does “tradition meets transformation” actually mean?
Many fans seem to think that Sparky, the beloved team mascot, is going to be at the forefront of this transformation.
@FourPeaksSports on X responded:
“@GrahamRossini I’m not alone. The VAST majority of Sun Devil fans want Sparky as our full-time, primary logo! About to start a http://change.org petition!!”
Meanwhile, @CarriesK2 made it clear he’s on board if Sparky’s back:
“I assure you that if it’s Sparky, I will buy every single thing for sale.”
Some fans have also expressed a desire for the words “Arizona State” to be written across the chest.
And ironically, back in August 2024, @UpTheHillSports made a plea to the school and Adidas to put it on the jerseys. Could UpTheHillSports have predicted the future?
It’s a new day for Arizona State football. The excitement surrounding the program has reached unforeseen levels, with hopes of building a consistent winner — something ASU hasn’t seen since the 1970s.
Sparky has made some returns here and there, and he’s never looked out of place. He gives the Sun Devils a true identity. And while the “#ForksUp” moniker carries its own charm — and should absolutely remain — fans clearly want Sparky.
Regardless, next season, we’ll be seeing a new-look Sun Devils team. Yes, Cam Skattebo is gone, but the duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson is on the verge of being unstoppable.
And doing it while repping Sparky?
Good luck, Big 12.
