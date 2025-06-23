Analyst: Arizona State Duo Among Best in College Football
Only around two months remain until the 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils debut on August 30 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
It's no secret that the Sun Devils will not be catching anyone by surprise this season after winning the Big 12 a season ago - an undeniable factor in the preseason hype surrounds the star duo of QB Sam Leavitt and WR Jordyn Tyson.
Carter Bahns of CBS Sports is certainly a proponent of the pairing - ranking the duo as the fifth best in all of college football heading into the season.
"The top returning quarterback-receiver tandem in college football resides in the desert. Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson took the nation by surprise last year when they fueled Arizona State's stunning climb to the top of the Big 12 and into the College Football Playoff, and their familiarity with each other and the Sun Devils offense lends itself to lofty expectations for the second go-around."
"Tyson missed the conference title game and CFP quarterfinals with an injury but will be back at full strength to start the 2025 campaign. He racked up at least 125 yards in each of his final three outings before he broke his collarbone."
"With his top weapon back in the lineup, Leavitt projects as a Heisman Trophy contender in his second year at Arizona State. He flew under the radar to an extent when he moved from Michigan State as a four-star transfer but delivered on his former blue-chip recruit pedigree and gave reason to believe he could be a Day 1 pick in next year's draft."
Leavitt threw for 24 touchdowns and ran for five more across 13 starts as a redshirt freshman, while Tyson accounted for 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns across 12 games prior to missing the two postseason contests.
The connection the duo has built in a year is undeniable - as is the high-level play both bring to the field on a weekly basis.
There is a world in which Leavitt and Tyson both are first round picks in the 2026 NFL draft next April - the 2024 season was possibly just a sample of what the duo can truly become.
Read more about Tyson's potential pursuit of national awards this season here, and where Leavitt's Heisman Trophy prospects currently stand here.
