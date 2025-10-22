Arizona State’s Secondary Shined in Upset Over Texas Tech
When Arizona State took the field against No. 7 Texas Tech, most people expected the Red Raiders to dominate. Instead, it was the Sun Devils’ defense, especially their secondary, that stole the show in a shocking 26-22 win.
Despite facing one of the best offenses in the Big 12, that is Texas Tech, ASU’s defensive backs made life miserable for Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond.
The Red Raiders were held to just one explosive pass play all night, a huge shift from their usual rhythm. Five different Sun Devils earned coverage grades above 70, proving just how well-coordinated the secondary was.
Defensive Backs Dominate the Red Raiders
Cornerbacks Javin Robinson and Keith Abney, along with safety Montana Warren, led the way with smart coverage and physical play. Warren set the tone early with his energy and positioning.
The group’s discipline prevented Texas Tech from finding its usual deep-passing rhythm, holding them to only 4.4 yards per pass. This is far below their usual output, as five different Sun Devils recorded coverage grades above 70. Every time Texas Tech tried to stretch the field, the Arizona State secondary shut it down.
That defensive effort proved critical.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt had an uneven night statistically, but when the game was on the line, he delivered. Down 22–19 with less than a minute to go, Leavitt led a clutch 75-yard touchdown drive, connecting with Jordan Tyson on a scramble drill play to reclaim the lead.
Without the defense’s steady performance throughout, ASU never would have been in position for those late-game heroics.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has emphasized toughness and team chemistry since taking over the program, and it showed.
“Everything we do is about fighting through adversity,” Dillingham said after the game. “This team believes in itself, and that belief showed tonight.”’
Even when the offense sputtered, the defense held strong, proving that this Arizona State team can win ugly and win big games.
The victory not only moves Arizona State to 3–1 in conference play but also shakes up the Big 12 standings entirely. With Texas Tech, Utah, and Arizona State all beating one another, the race for the title is wide open once again.
This victory doesn’t just keep ASU’s season alive; it reshapes the entire Big 12 picture. With the defending champions back in form, the race for the conference title looks as unpredictable as ever.
