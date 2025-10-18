ASU Stuns #7 Texas Tech, Re-Enters Big 12 Title Race
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) stunned the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1) by a score of 25-22 in what was a battle that the Sun Devils largely controlled at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt was ruled active shortly before the start of the game, while Texas Tech backup QB Will Hammond was confirmed to be the starter, with typical starter Behren Morton available in an emergency capacity.
Arizona State on SI recaps the contested battle between Big 12 powers below.
First Quarter
The first quarter was largely a field position battle, as the first five drives yielded five punts.
Leavitt connected with Jaren Hamilton on a 49-yard play that set up the first score of the game - a 34-yard field goal from Jesus Gomez put Arizona State ahead 3-0.
Roman Pitre ended the quarter on a high note - blocking a Texas Tech punt to gift the Sun Devils a favorable field position that the team took advantage of, gaining 34 more yards before the turn of the first 15 minutes of action.
Second Quarter
The Sun Devils began the second quarter with a 47-yard field goal from Jesus Gomez within the first minute of the period.
The Red Raiders and Sun Devils then traded off, turning the ball over on downs - with Hammond connecting with Coy Eakin on a 30-yard score in what was a controversial call that was upheld.
Arizona State regained the lead following a 10-play, 66-yard drive - with Leavitt once again connecting with Hamilton for a 45-yard game. The drive was capped off by another Gomez field goal - the Sun Devils took a 9-7 lead going into halftime.
Third Quarter
The third quarter became extremely eventful once Hammond was intercepted by LB Martell Hughes off a pass deflection by DB Montana Warren.
Jordyn Tyson converted on a touchdown seven plays later - with the defense forcing another quick stop.
Leavitt orchestrated a lengthy drive that extended into the fourth quarter, as the Sun Devils finished the third period in the red zone
Fourth Quarter
Arizona State extended its advantage to 19-7 with another field goal from Gomez to open the quarter, with the defense forcing a turnover on downs inside their own 10-yard line.
The offense took more time off the clock, punted the ball, and set the Red Raiders up for a crucial drive with time waning in the game.
The Red Raiders were able to convert on the drive - Hammond ran in a one-yard touchdown to shrink the lead to 19-14.
The Texas Tech defense forced a timely three-and-out and received the ball back with a chance to score the go-ahead touchdown - a 36-yard punt return set the Red Raiders up inside the Arizona State 15-yard line with just over two minutes remaining.
Hammond connected with Reggie Virgil for a touchdown on the very first play of the drive - giving Texas Tech a 22-19 advantage.
Leavitt put the Sun Devils in position to win the game with a masterful 10-play drive that was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Raleek Brown, giving Arizona State a 26-22 lead that the defense preserved in the final 33 seconds of the contest.
What Win Means for ASU
The Sun Devils are firmly in position to reach the Big 12 title game once again, as there is a high probability that they will be favored across the remaining five games this season.
What's Next
The Sun Devils host the Houston Cougars next Saturday - the game is set to start at 5 P.M. AZT
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on three major takeaways from the 42-10 loss to Utah here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!