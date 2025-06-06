Why Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Never Considered Transfer Portal
Arizona State is moving into the August 30 season opener against Northern Arizona with massive expectations - the program is likely to be voted as the favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions in the second season as members of the conference, alongside being seen as a virtual lock to be included in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.
Much of the rationale behind the bullish approach to the 2025 Sun Devils is based around the projected jump redshirt sophomore QB Sam Leavitt is expected to make after accounting for 29 total touchdowns a year ago.
Leavitt is not only considered one of the best at his position in the country at-large - he is also frequently labeled as one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft next April.
The success that the Michigan State transfer experienced as a first-year starter figured to inevitably bring other major programs to the table in terms of inquiring about making a transfer portal move.
Leavitt discussed many topics with Pete Nakos of ON3 - including his goals for the season, but the conversation shifted to discussing his loyalty to the Arizona State program as previously mentioned.
Leavitt stated that a move elsewhere was never a real option, even after programs approached him after he committed to stay in Tempe in early January.
"It was a quick conversation, and then it was squashed. I’m in such a great position here. Got all my best friends, best team to play on."
While no programs were explicitly named, it can be presumed that programs that had major openings at the position came calling - potentially Oregon, Oklahoma, and Tennessee - who dealt with a recent quarterback dilemma.
Leavitt previously pointed valid questions as to why he should leave a situation that has worked well for him.
“Why would you not want to be in a situation where you know exactly what’s going on…Who cares if you get paid a couple hundred thousand dollars less when you're gonna have a shot to now go play in the NFL and make 10 times more money.”
The loyalty that the second year Sun Devil has tangibly showed to have to the program is invaluable - and now Leavitt will look to take the program to new heights.
