Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Showcases Leadership
One of the major reasons why Arizona State football is in the face of a renaissance is due to none other than redshirt sophomore phenom Sam Levitt.
It appears as if Leavitt is at the center of attention when it comes to the Sun Devil program and somehow appears as if the attention isn't enough in the end.
The Sun Devil star has not only been superb on the field - accounting for over 3,000 total yards and 29 total touchdowns last season - he has been just as special off of it.
Leavitt donated the entirety of his NIL earnings from last season back into the 'Sun Angel Collective' - the official collective of ASU athletics.
That resulted in teammates being able to earn money for standout performances last season - particularly those playing positions on the field that don't command lucrative deals.
Leavitt continued to display exemplary leadership on Saturday when he donated $15,000 to the Pat Tillman foundation - an organization created in the honor of Tillman that is mainly intended to support veterans and military spouses.
The continued efforts from the Oregon native are tangible proof that he is truly committed to the program, community, and fans - he backed it up with words during a talk with media following a youth football camp co-hosted with Jordyn Tyson on Saturday.
From Blake Niemann of Fox 10:
“Why would you not want to be in a situation where you know exactly what’s going on…Who cares if you get paid a couple hundred thousand dollars less when you're gonna have a shot to now go play in the NFL and make 10 times more money.”
It was announced less than a week after the Sun Devil season ended on January 1 that Leavitt had agreed to a new deal to return as the starting quarterback of the 2025 team.
This followed reports that major programs were potentially offering lucrative deals to lure the former four-star recruit elsewhere - Leavitt is the epitome of loyalty, level-headedness, and leadership.
The future of Arizona State football is bright and Leavitt has much to do with it.
