Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #9 UCF
Sam Leavitt enjoyed a momentous redshirt freshman season as the starting quarterback at Arizona State.
The 19-year old field general took quick command of the Sun Devil offense in spring ball and never looked back - playing exceptional football throughout the season.
The true turning point from 'good quarterback' to 'budding superstar' began with the victory over Oklahoma State and carried over to the next week against the University of Central Florida.
A rundown of Leavitt's performance in the narrow victory:
Second Quarter
The first 15 minutes of action proved to be quiet for Leavitt, as the only score from Arizona State was a punt return for a touchdown.
He lead a drive near the end of the first half that included 37 yards to Tyson via the air, 11 rushing yards, and two red zone connections to Chamon Metayer that resulted in a touchdown.
The Knights went into halftime trailing 21-17 after a costly pick-six at the goal line - Leavitt now held the upper hand.
Third Quarter
Leavitt commanded another key scoring drive midway into the third quarter - totaling 13 rushing yards and 28 yards through the air to Tyson - including a touchdown that gifted Arizona State another narrow 28-24 lead.
Fourth Quarter
The game-winning drive by Leavitt was nothing short of incredible.
The signal caller took his offense to the house in a game that Cam Skattebo was absent in - a penalty gifted the Sun Devils 15 yards.
Leavitt completed a nine yard pass to WR2 Xavier Guillory, completed a pair of passes to RB Kyson Brown, and made a seven yard scramble.
He then capped off the immaculate drive by completing a 12 yard pass to Melquan Stovall before connecting with Tyson once more for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.
All-in-all, Leavitt threw for 161 yards - which seems modest at the surface - but the freshman also made some of the most crucial plays of the game and kept the Sun Devils' slim Big 12 title hopes alive as the season went on.
