ESPN: Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is First Round Talent
Jordyn Tyson has quickly become a star for the Arizona State Sun Devils - he follows a lengthy line of legends that previously played in Tempe - including Jaelen Strong, N'Keal Harry, and Brandon Aiyuk.
Kenny Dillingham took a chance on Tyson as a transfer out of Colorado heading into the 2023 season - while Tyson did sit the season out, he came into 2024 on a mission.
The 6'2" wide receiver took the country by storm behind incredible consistency and a knack to make big plays in key moments - while an injury in the regular season finale cut his season short, he still heads into the new year with many fans.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller is one of those fans - currently projecting Tyson to go to the New England Patriots with the eighth pick in the draft.
The rationale from Miller below:
"Upside is intriguing when devising summer mock drafts, and Tyson has the potential to rise into the top 10. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he reminds me of Jaxon Smith-Njigba with his route-running ability and poise in space while effortlessly moving through a route tree. Tyson broke out in 2024, catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. But drops are a problem, with eight coming on 114 targets. If he cleans that up, Tyson has the speed and route technique to be a top-10 pick and a prime target for young Patriots QB Drake Maye, who has shown franchise potential."
Tyson is widely considered the third best wide receiver in the country heading into 2025 - Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams are both not draft eligible in 2026, so that opens the door for the junior to be the top player at the position come April.
Regardless of outside factors and expectations, Tyson is absolutely talented enough to be selected that high come April - WR coach Hines Ward could be building a phenomenal track record moving forward as well.
Read more about comparisons between the current Arizona State offensive line and NFL players from our own Tanner Cappellini here, and on former four star transfer RB Raleek Brown seeking to make a mark in Tempe coming off of injury from our own Greg Liodice here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's upcoming season with Arizona State and his upside as an NFL draft prospect when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.