EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Taylor Previews His Sun Devils' Camp
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done an excellent job in recruiting, as they have landed many of the best 2026 targets on their board. They currently sit at 14 commits, while they look to work on their underclassmen targets as well.
They will have a chance to do exactly that, as they are hosting a MEGA recruiting football camp on Wednesday, June 4th. There will be many outstanding recruits in attendance, including one of the nation's most eye-balled 2028 running backs from the state of Kentucky. That recruit is 2028 Trinity High School standout and 5-foot-10 running back prospect Ashton Taylor from Louisville, Kentucky.
The Kentucky native had the chance to catch up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI ahead of his June 4th camp.
"I am mostly looking forward to competing against West Coast talent because I don't get to see talent like this back in Kentucky," the talented Kentucky high school running back stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He will be in attendance, not just for the Sun Devils, but for the schools that are tagging along with them. Taylor is expected to visit with some of these schools in attendance.
"There's a couple schools coming to see me," said Taylor. "I'm excited to talk to all of them."
He has an objective at large, as will every single recruit in attendance. His objective is to put himself on the map, as the West Coast doesn't really recruit in the state of Kentucky that much.
"My objective from this camp is to make some noise and expand my recruiting, and come away with some offers. Schools out here don't recruit Kentucky, so I have to bring my talents to them."
What is next for the talented running back? He will be visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers just days later as he competes with his 7on7 program.
"Next on my recruiting trail is I will be at the University of Nebraska playing in the Adidas Boneyard 7on7 tournament. After that, I will be heading back to the mountains for the Weber State mega camp."
There are many schools that are showing Taylor interest at this point in his recruitment. Many of them have also started to stand out, including the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"Schools that are really starting to stand out to me are the schools that are showing me a lot of interest. Schools like Arizona State, Arizona, San Diego State, BYU, Utah, and Wyoming," Taylor said.
