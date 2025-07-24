Shaun Aguano Sounds Off on Sun Devils RB Room
Shaun Aguano has been an integral piece of the Arizona State football program since taking over as the running backs coach in 2019.
Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X Valladay, and Cam Skattebo were all developed under his tutelage - which has inherently boosted the coach's popularity amongst the Sun Devil fanbase.
Aguano's increased visibility resulted in an appearance on Brad Denny's "Speak of the Devils" podcast earlier this week - with the current structure of the running back room - breaking down the three main contenders for the starting role.
On returning back Kyson Brown:
"Kyson has played his role since he's been here at Arizona State tremendously - he understands what he needed to do. The thing that I'm so grateful for him is his work ethic, and again you talked about his intelligence, probably one of the smartest kids on our team... He rarely ever, ever makes a mistake."
Brown is a favorite of many within the ASU fanbase and could very well have a claim to taking the lead back role - but fall camp will be the ultimate telling sign.
On Raleek Brown, who is coming back from a serious hamstring injury:
"When he first came here, people questioned him running between the tackles. Now, really a physical guy. Very quick. Had some injuries that kept him off the field, but I'm excited about him. He's learning the system a lot more. He's not making mistakes... he's a mismatch in space for anybody. Great hands, I love his personality... it's going to be a battle."
Brown is the player that entered college as the highest touted recruit, and should factor into the running back rotation regardless if he's the leading back or not.
On Kanye Udoh, who transferred to Tempe in December of 2024:
"Kanye brings his physical toughness, downhill running that I am very excited about. He's progressed incredibly through the spring ball, learning a new offense, and feeling and being able to run in a more spread offense. You know, he's a mature guy that is physical, has great speed, and so I'm excited to see him go against some defenses that is going to have a hard time stopping him."
Udoh is widely considered to be the favorite to start at the position, but the talent, versatility, and depth of the room as a whole should undoubtedly turn into a strength for OC Marcus Arroyo heading into the new season that begins on August 30.
