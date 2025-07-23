Coben Bourget Nominated for 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
The Arizona State Sun Devils have continuously built towards fostering an incredible culture under Kenny Dillingham over the last two-plus years.
The culture being centered around hard work, academic excellence, and serving others has resulted in a College Football Playoff Appearance a season ago - players are getting honored for upholding that culture as well.
Sun Devil wide receiver Coben Bourguet - brother of former QB Trenton Bourguet - has earned a 2025 Allstate AFCA award
More on the award as well as Bourguet's honor below:
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.
"Arizona State football redshirt senior wide receiver Coben Bourguet has been nominated for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes student-athletes for community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field."
"Off the field, Bourguet has volunteered and dedicated his time to several local organizations in both the Phoenix and Tucson area. He is also actively involved in fundraising efforts for the Sun Angel NIL Collective, helping increase the support for his teammates and other Sun Devil student-athletes. He already earned his degree in engineering management from ASU's Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering in May 2024 and is pursuing his Master's degree."
Bourguet doesn't see the field on a frequent basis, but he does embody the culture that was previously alluded to - the roster is heading into the season with great connectivity, which is compounded onto possibly being the most talented roster in the Big 12.
The 2025 Arizona State season kicks off on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
