Arizona State vs. Baylor Is Top Week Four Game
Arizona State football is now the main target of each and every program in the Big 12 following an improbable run to the conference championship a season ago.
Nearly every week of conference play will catch the attention of competing programs one way or another - and the strong probability that the Sun Devils face more ranked teams during this season compared to last will only raise intrigue.
J.D. PicKell of ON3 believes that the conference opener between Arizona State and the Baylor Bears in week four will be the best game of week four.
Baylor and Arizona State could very well both be entering the meeting with undefeated records - although the Bears play Auburn/SMU in non-conference action.
Three reasons why the matchup could end up being the best of the week:
For starters, this game has potential to set the tone for the rest of conference play in a similar manner that the Iowa State-Kansas State game that is set to be played in week zero. The teams are heading into the season as two of the purported favorites to win the Big 12 - as the Sun Devils were honored with five preseason All-Big 12 (most in the conference), while Baylor was second with four.
Secondly, Arizona State and Baylor quite possibly could be entering the season as the best offenses in the league. The Sun Devils roster Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Leavitt, first round NFL draft prospect Jordyn Tyson and an experienced offensive line. Baylor is the home of Sawyer Robertson - who could be the second best quarterback in the Big 12, along with explosive running back Bryson Washington and All-American TE candidate Michael Trigg.
Lastly, this meeting will likely come down to being a battle of wills - as the Sun Devils hold a better defense on paper, but Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has a reputation of maximizing defenses and being a great game-planner.
Regardless of what happens on September 20, it should be safe to assume that this game will end up being one of the best in the 2025 Big 12 conference circuit.
