Big 12 Power Rankings Ahead of Summer Practices
The 2025 college football season is now less than 100 days away. Spring practices are behind all programs. The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to repeat as Big 12 champions after taking the conference crown in the program's debut season as members.
With that comes a comprehensive Big 12 power ranking as summer practices are approaching in the very near future.
The power ranking, in descending order:
16. UCF Knights
The Knights enter a transitionary period in the second stint under Scott Frost - do not expect the team to be very competitive this season.
15. Arizona Wildcats
Arizona enters year two of the Brent Brennan era with Noah Fifita looking to bounce back from an inconsistent 2024 season.
14. West Virginia Mountaineers
Rich Rodriguez has the ability to surprise the country this season, but the Mountaineers appear to be a step behind the majority of the Big 12 for the time being.
13. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Mike Gundy remains one of the most accomplished coaches in the country, but continued question marks surrounding the QB position and lack of movement in the transfer portal could sink the program once again.
12. Cincinnati Bearcats
Scott Satterfield is facing significant pressure as the Bearcats enter year three in the conference - while Brendan Sorsby gives Cincinnati hope to compete, the questions surrounding a rebuilt defense are concerning.
11. Houston Cougars
Texas A&M QB transfer Connor Weigman and a largely returning defensive accompaniment could make Willie Fritz's squad a sleeper in the conference.
10. Utah Utes
Kyle Whittingham will always have the Utes defense prepared. Utah is another potential riser, but the concerns surrounding what has been an anemic offense the last two seasons are still very prevelant.
9. Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas returns Jalon Daniels, but loses Devin Neal and the majority of a defense that showed inconsistencies in 2024 as is.
8. Iowa State Cyclones
Rocco Becht returns as a high caliber starting QB, but a tougher schedule and the necessity to replenish the skill positions could pose too much for the Cyclones to make it back to the Big 12 championship game.
7. Colorado Buffaloes
Deion Sanders is looking to continue to push the program forward - Kaidon Salter will likely be trusted to lead a Buffalo program that could compete for the conference.
6. BYU Cougars
The Cougars will remain one of the best defenses in the Big 12, but the lack of offensive firepower and questions that have recently began to face QB Jake Retzlaff push the program down a few spots.
5. TCU Horned Frogs
Sonny Dykes could return the Horned Frogs back into national prominence once again this season - as star QB Josh Hoover is returning. TCU's ceiling comes down to how the defense performs.
4. Baylor Bears
Sawyer Robertson headlines a revitalized Bears program that could very well finish in the top two of conference standings this season.
3. Kansas State Wildcats
The Wildcats will remain one of the best programs in the conference for the foreseeable future - but QB Avery Johnson will ultimately dictate where the team goes this season.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Joey McGuire completely rebuilt the Red Raiders through the transfer portal in the spring period - but as is an unknown within many other programs in the conference - is the QB position. Behren Morton was good enough from a statistical standpoint, but there are legitimate questions as to how much the quarterback can actually raise the program's ceiling.
1. Arizona State
The Sun Devils top the conference power rankings until proven otherwise. Kenny Dlllingham, Sam Leavitt, and Jordyn Tyson headline a team that could be one of the very most talented in the country.
