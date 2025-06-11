Former Arizona State RB Looks to Make Jump in 2025
The Arizona State Sun Devil football program has a meaningful history when it comes to developing NFL talent - even through the tumult that has ensued in the last decade.
Among the NFL talents developed in recent years is Rachaad White - who was a two-year star at the running back position under Shaun Aguano.
White was a junior college transfer that was asked to replace previous star Eno Benjamin - which was no easy task.
White delivered during an abbreviated 2020 season - where he ran for 420 yards, averaged 10 yards per carries, and scored five touchdowns in just four games. The massive showings across the final two games of that season kept hopes high entering 2021.
The 6'0" back delivered in year two as the lead back in Tempe - where he catalyzed a talented offense that disappointed overall.
White totaled 1,0006 yards on the ground while finding the end zone 15 times, along with securing 456 yards and a touchdown via the air.
The massive pair of seasons ended up securing the Kansas City native a third round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 draft.
The first three seasons of his NFL career in Tampa have been up-and-down. The talented former Sun Devil had been primarily serving as the lead back for the now-established power of the NFC South in 2022/2023 - in which White was unfortunately a high volume, low efficiency back.
The Buccaneers then drafted Bucky Irving to pair with White in last April's draft - White rebounded with a quality 2024 season both as a receiver and runner, but Irving took the league by storm.
Now, White projects to be in more of a complimentary role in year four - perhaps as a potential pass-catching specialist.
The Arizona State legend is trying to stay focused regardless of the situation at hand, as he alluded to bringing his playing weight down over the course of the off-season.
A slimmed-down White could contribute to what could be the best one-two punches out of the backfield in the NFL - the latter went for over 1,000 all-purpose yards in the committee arrangement.
