3 Underrated Historic Sun Devil Football Players
Jake Plummer. Pat Tillman. Terrell Suggs. The greats of Arizona State football will live on in the history of the program - and rightfully so.
The program wouldn't be where it's at currently without the legends that came before.
However, there are Sun Devil greats (even recent ones) that get lost in the fray and deserve more recognition for the legacy of excellence they each built during their respective times in Tempe.
Three Arizona State legends that must be remembered:
Taylor Kelly
Kelly presided over the starting QB position in what was the most successful three-year run for Sun Devil football of the century.
Kelly tossed 79 touchdowns and added 13 more through the ground from 2012-14 - leading a consistently prolific Arizona State offense that flirted with Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff appearances during that time.
Kelly was incredibly intelligent, gritty, and accurate as a passer. His athleticism was overlooked, and many explosive Sun Devil plays were due to his ability as an improvisor.
Kelly is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever put the maroon on - there is little room to debate about that.
Marion Grice
Kelly's backfield companion during the string of success in Tempe, Grice ran for 25 touchdowns and caught 14 in his two seasons with the program after transferring from a Junior College.
Grice joins the list of great ASU running backs - a group that features D.J. Foster, Eno Benjamin, Cameron Marshall, Rachaad White - and most recently, Cam Skattebo.
Grice was perhaps the most unheralded piece of an offense that also featured Foster, Kelly, and Jaelen Strong, but that doesn't lessen the importance of the explosive running back.
Carl Bradford
Bradford was often overlooked during his time as a Sun Devil, as Will Sutton commanded a large portion of attention.
The linebacker was still sensational despite the lack of notoriety - as Bradford accumulated 140 tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pick-six over his final two seasons with the program.
Bradford eventually was a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, but only played six games as a pro.
Despite this, the California product remains one of the most underrared players in program history.
Read more about fellow greats amongst the Arizona State athletic program here and here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Kenny Dillingham's program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.