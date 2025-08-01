How Difficult Is Sun Devils' Schedule in 2025?
It is now officially August - that means the Arizona State Sun Devils are just over four weeks away from entering the 2025 campaign against Northern Arizona.
Much discourse has been peddled surrounding the upcoming team - including what the floor and ceiling of the squad is after reaching the College Football Playoff.
One of the other major points of contention is based in the Big 12 slate potentially being stronger compared to a year ago.
CBS Sports analyst Shehan Jeyarajah broke down what he deems to be the strength of schedule hierarchy in the conference - where he ranked Arizona State at number seven.
"The Sun Devils' title defense features a fairly balanced schedule. Nonconference games against Mississippi State and Texas State are tricky, but likely wins. Road trips to Baylor, Utah and Iowa State are all serious challenges, while Texas Tech and TCU come to Tempe. The schedule isn't necessarily harder than last season, but it is more relentless."
The 'relentless' qualifier is absolutely correct - the Sun Devils face a couple of potentially tricky games in non-conference play. The road game against Mississippi State will be in front of a lively crowd in what also could be a game that features inclement weather.
The home dates with Texas Tech and TCU will almost surely be season-defining contests. Josh Hoover leads what should be one of the best offenses in the conference, while Joey McGuire's program completely reloaded in the transfer portal. The Red Raiders could be the biggest challenger to the Sun Devils in the conference.
The road slate appears to be a step up in terms of the 'relentless' - Baylor is an instant test to open conference play. Trips to Utah haven't treated Arizona State well over the last decade. Iowa State will be seeking revenge for the Big 12 title loss last December. Even the trip to Boulder to face Colorado may not be a simple victory for Kenny Dillingham, Sam Leavitt, and the rest of the team.
The 2025 Sun Devils open up the season against the aforementioned Northern Arizona on August 30.
