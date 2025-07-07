Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #4 Texas State
Sam Leavitt has become the face of Arizona State football over the last year - and one of the faces of the college football world at-large as the 2025 season quickly approaches.
The redshirt sophomore returns for a second season as the starting quarterback in Tempe after breaking out a year ago - he is set to return star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson alongside offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, while the running back and wide receiver rooms are set to be deeper compared to a year ago as well.
While Leavitt didn't truly breakout as a star on a consistent basis until the latter part of the 2024 campaign, there were points where glimpses of greatness were conspicuously seen.
Among those was the 31-28 victory over Texas State in week three of last season.
This was always considered a 'trap' game for the Sun Devils - as they were coming off of a huge victory over Mississippi State just a few days prior and had to make a trip to San Marcos in what was one of the biggest games in the history of the program.
Texas State began the game on an incredibly high note, as they scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead late in the first half following an opening drive touchdown from the Sun Devils.
This was the moment that Leavitt truly broke out as a star in the making - as the freshman connected with Jordyn Tyson for a 52 yard touchdown to bring the game within a singular score. The Sun Devils then got another stop and Leavitt orchestrated a final drive of the half that ended in a seven yard touchdown rush.
The QB did not account for another touchdown during the course of the game, but he did show extreme poise - especially in leading the drive that resulted in what became the game-winning field goal.
Leavitt finished the game with 246 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns that became vital to finishing non-conference play with an undefeated mark.
