Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #10 Utah
Sam Leavitt put together an incredibly impressive 2024 season for the Big 12 champion Arizona State and is looking to come back for an even more fruitful campaign in 2025.
Before the new season kicks off against Northern Arizona on August 30, ASU on SI ranks Leavitt's 13 performances from the 2024 season behind numerous factors including raw stats, eye test, magnitude of the game, and even more.
Breaking down the showing Leavitt put forward against the Utah Utes:
First Quarter
Leavitt began the game with a shaky start - throwing an interception on the first drive of the game.
Utah went up 6-0 off of two field goals, then Leavitt responded.
The freshman quarterback ran for 19 yards, connected with Xavier Guillory for a 27 yard play, and found Jordyn Tyson in the end zone for a 27 yard touchdown.
Second Quarter
Leavitt began the second quarter on the sideline after a 72-yard drive following starting the same drive with 22 yards gained prior to the end of the first frame.
Leavitt was injured midway through the drive in what was considered an upper-body injury. He did not return for the rest of the half, and Jeff Sims stayed in for what became a stagnant Sun Devil offense.
Second Half
Leavitt returned to begin the second half, leading two drives that ended in a punt - Utah eventually retook the lead after a lengthy drive.
30 yards through the air between Tyson and tight end Chamon Metayer set up a 50 yard touchdown run from Cam Skattebo as the third quarter was winding down.
Leavitt contributed to one of the most crucial plays of the game late - as he connected with Skattebo for a 21 yard gain on third and six with just four minutes remaining in the game.
Skattebo took a call to the house two plays later in what eventually sealed the victory for Arizona State - Leavitt would miss the next game as well, making his ability to step in over the second half of the Utah victory all the more impressive.
