What is Arizona State Football's Ceiling in 2025?
Arizona State football is entering the 2025 season with incredible expectations after finishing the previous year with an astonishing 11 victories.
The 11-win season came in lieu of consecutive three win seasons - Kenny Dillingham did one of the best coaching jobs in recent memory to catalyze an eight win improvement.
The talent was also much better than nearly anyone envisioned going into last season - the element of surprise will not be something on Arizona State's side this season.
CBS Sports analyst Shehan Jeyarajah projected the ceiling of all Big 12 teams ahead of the conference kicking games off on August 23 - the Sun Devils could secure an undefeated regular season according to this exercise.
Best case 12-0: "By the time last season ended, Arizona State was playing like one of the top five teams in the country. If the growth curve stays on track, the Sun Devils could be even better. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, safety Xavion Alford and receiver Jordyn Tyson are All-America candidates, and rank among the best players in the Big 12. Why not?"
While the Big 12 is expected to be improved across the board this season - with teams such as Texas Tech, Baylor and Utah expected to be much improved - but the Sun Devils are in pole position to secure the conference title nonetheless, potentially even in the running to finish the regular season with zero blemishes.
The roster returns 17 starting players from last season, the coaching staff remained entirely intact, and the high-end talent that opted to stay in Tempe can hang with virtually anyone in the country.
The offense could be even better compared to last season behind a deeper wide receiver room featuring transfers such as Fresno State's Jalen Moss, a revamped running back room that could be a defensive coordinator's worst nightmare - and most importantly, the elite connection between the Sam Leavitt/Jordyn Tyson duo.
The defense is expected to take a step forward in year three of Brian Ward serving as DC as well. Alford, Keyshaun Elliott, and C.J. Fite are the leaders of all three levels of a balanced Sun Devil defense, while Prince Dorbah returns as a reliable edge rusher.
