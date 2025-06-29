Jordyn Tyson Should Be Leader of Weak NFL Draft Class
Jordyn Tyson has been one of the unquestioned successes of the early years of Kenny Dillingham's tenure.
Tyson signed with Arizona State as an outgoing freshman at Colorado after proving to be one of the few bright spots for the Buffaloes in 2022.
The sophomore sat out the entirety of the 2023 season before Super Bowl winning WR Hines Ward was hired as the positional coach in April of last year - Tyson stepped in as a redshirt sophomore and stepped up as a star from the start of the season.
Tyson amassed 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 contests - playing his best football of the entire season in games against high level defenses in Kansas State and Brigham Young.
The now-junior has raised his national profile to the point that he is now widely considered to be the best prospect at the wide receiver position in next April's NFL draft.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus believes the 2026 wide receiver class could be one that is relatively weak - but Tyson stands above the rest as a prospect.
"If looking solely at 2024 PFF receiving grades, the 2026 wide receiver class isn’t as strong as we’re used to. Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson leads the way after earning an 83.3 mark last season, with Indiana's Elijah Sarratt being the only other receiver on PFF’s 10 wide receivers to know list who topped 80.0."
Tyson possesses requisite athleticism, frame, football IQ to be a high draft pick - along with an unteachable ability to break press coverage.
The Texas native is already part of an extremely athletic family, as his brother Jaylon was a first round pick in the 2024 NBA draft - the Arizona State star could face the same fate, as many NFL teams are sure to be in the market for a player of Tyson's mold.
Regardless of where the 6'2" playmaker ends up at the pro level, it seems to be a safe bet that he will project as a starting-level player at the very least.
Read more about the Big 12 conference deciding to end the preseason standing poll that was previously an annual tradition here, and 2028 recruit Amos Augustine discussing his interest in the Sun Devil program from our own Caleb Sisk here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's potential to be another Sun Devil star at the NFL level when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.