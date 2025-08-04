Former Arizona State WR Impresses at NFL Camp
The Arizona State Sun Devils experienced one of the most shocking seasons of any program in the history of college football in 2024 when they went from being voted last in the Big 12 conference to securing the league title just months later.
The 11 win season was the most successful seen in Tempe in decades - many unheralded players supplemented the Sun Devils on the road to a Big 12 title and appearance in the College Football Playoff outside of the stars that are typically at front of mind.
Alum Stands Out
Among the players that made key contributions that doesn't get discussed is WR Xavier Guillory - a two year member of the program that contributed to several of the most significant plays of the season in Tempe last season.
Guillory's two-season output of 43 receptions and six touchdowns didn't do justice to the impact he made after transferring from Idaho State after the 2022 season.
Four of Guillory's five touchdowns last season came in the last four games of the season - including a pair of scores in the Big 12 title game victory over Iowa State.
Guillory wasn't selected in April's NFL draft, but he did sign a contract with the Baltimore Ravens,and has been turning heads in his first offseason at the professional level.
The 6'2" wideout has experienced success that has been alluded to by multiple media members affiliated with the Ravens - perhaps the success is in part due to the guidance that Dillingham provides.
Guillory spoke on the impact that Dillingham has had on him in a talk with media during 2023 spring practices.
“You’re really diverse in this offense. You can play outside, inside, left, right. He’s going to give you a chance to make plays from multiple positions.”
The diversity of the offense quite arguably prepared Guillory for a more strenuous offseason and a more expansive offense in the NFL - now the talented wideout could be catching passes from Lamar Jackson in the future after coming through Tempe.
