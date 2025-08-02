Jaren Hamilton Earning Stripes at Arizona State Fall Practice
TEMPE -- The first three days of Arizona State fall practice are now in the rearview mirror.
The 2025 version of the Sun Devil program is set to enter the new campaign exactly four weeks from today with astronomical expectations - especially compared to what the case was heading into last season.
A large factor in the bullish nature of how the outside college football world is viewing the team is the 17 returning starters from the College Football Playoff squad - but numerous players that have entered the program via the transfer portal in recent months.
Enter Jaren Hamilton.
The four star wide receiver in the class of 2023 spent two rather uneventful seasons with the Alabama football program under both Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer.
Hamilton committed to Arizona State shortly after entering the transfer portal late last year and hasn't let a moment go to waste since.
That has reflected in the talented playmaker garnering praise from numerous coaches - especially head coach Kenny Dillingham when asked by ASU on SI about the wideout's growth:
"Yeah, I mean, unbelievable growth. Knows the system, 17 pounds heavier than he was when he got here coming from a really, really good football program... he's comfortable as a person here, and I think when you're comfortable as a human, when you can be yourself, I think you get the best out of people..."
Hamilton has added to his frame while still being able to max out at 22 miles per hour as a runner according to coaches - the dynamic playmaker truly has potential to add wrinkles into Marcus Arroyo's offense and Hines Ward's WR group that simply weren't there in 2024.
The competition for playing time is certainly something to watch, as Jalen Moss, Noble Johnson, and others are in a battle for starting roles - Hamilton has found a way to separate himself in many ways early on in fall camp, especially behind a standout performance on Friday.
Where Hamitlon goes this season - from production to impact - is up in the air, but there's little denying that the freshman has potential to be a major x-factor for the Sun Devils in 2025.
