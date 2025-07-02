Where Does Arizona State Land in Big 12 Recruiting Rankings
Arizona State football peaked as a recruiting power this century under Todd Graham - where the program enjoyed multiple classes inside of the top 25 according to numerous recruiting services.
Now, Kenny Dillingham is looking to flip the script of the Herm Edwards era by targeting Texas relentlessly, making in-state recruiting a top priority, and pushing a strategy of unrelenting positivity when targeting any number of recruits.
That has generally paid off - at least when it comes to the 2026 class - as the Sun Devils have secured several key commitments, most important of which has been Jake Fette, a four star quarterback out of El Paso, Texas.
The last month hasn't been as kind to Arizona State, as the Sun Devils have fallen in many rankings - including rivals, who currently ranks them at number 34.
The Sun Devils' spot at 34 ranks third in the Big 12 behind Texas Christian and Kansas at the moment, while other programs such as North Carolina have gained steam as of late.
This development shouldn't be entirely concerning to the program - as there is always potential to pick up on the recruiting trail again ahead of signing day in December, but the potential NIL pitfalls compared to other programs may be a factor that is holding them back even with the promise of great developmental coaching.
Hines Ward, Jason Mohns, Bryan Carrington, and the remainder of the positional coaches will continue to work tirelessly to gain more pledges - the Arizona State program enjoying another unquestionably successful season certainly can't hurt in that effort.
Arizona State star WR Jordyn Tyson spoke about how the team has become a brotherhood over the last two seasons earlier in the offseason - those words could be very meaningful if seen by the right recruit.
“I was here year one with Dilly. A lot of people don’t know that. I was just hurt. So really seeing it all. It’s a completely different team…We all love each other. We all embrace each other, and I think that’s the reason a lot of people came back too.”
Read more about why Arizona State-Texas Tech could be one of the most vital matchups of the upcoming college football season here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arizona State's prospects as a potential recruiting power long-term when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.