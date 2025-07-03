Potential Unexpected Arizona State All-Americans
The Arizona State Sun Devils are now just around eight weeks away from ushering in a new season that could yield incredible results a year after winning 11 games.
The preseason has built up even more anticipation for the season - as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson were both named Walter Camp All-Americans in the preseason along with being considered potential high picks in next April's NFL draft.
There are other star players on Arizona State's talented roster that got lost in the fray of the excitement surrounding Tyson and Leavitt.
Three players that could break out as legitimate All-American talents in Tempe on top of the previously established star duo.
C.J. Fite
Cullen 'C.J.' Fite burst onto the scene as a sophomore with the Sun Devils in the 2024 season, earning second team All-Big 12 honors.
Fite was a true game-wrecker in numerous contests over the course of the season - utilizing his top-tier strength, football IQ, and motor to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage while also coming up with a pair of sacks along with a key fumble return for a touchdown.
Expect Fite to take another step forward this season - potentially even becoming the most impactful DT for the program since Will Sutton.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott is entering his second season as a member of the Arizona State program after previously eclipsing 100 tackles as a starter at New Mexico State in 2023.
Elliott took quick command of the ASU defense alongside Jordan Crook and didn't look back.
Elliott's best performances of the season arguably came against two of the best teams the Sun Devils faced all season in BYU and Texas as well - the ceiling for the senior is incredibly lofty this season.
Xavion Alford
Alford is sure to garner an All-Big 12 selection in preseason after experiencing a career-best season in year one of playing in Tempe.
The ball-hawking safety formed an exceptional duo with Myles 'Ghost' Rowser and was a co-leader of the defense along with Elliott.
Expect the star safety to create even more chaos in 2025.
