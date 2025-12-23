Arizona State All-Conference Defender Officially Declares for NFL Draft

TEMPE -- Chamon Metayer. Justin Wodtly. Myles "Ghost" Rowser. Xavion Alford. These are just a small handful of the Arizona State football veterans that have taken steps to officially declare for the 2026 NFL draft over the last three weeks.

This group was joined by star linebacker Keyshaun Elliott - who declared on Sunday - as well as his partner at the position in Jordan Crook, who officially declared on Monday.

Crook, soon to turn 23, spent two seasons at an SEC program in Arkansas before transferring to Arizona State following the 2023 season. The talented linebacker unfortunately did not redshirt as a freshman, which meant he only had two years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 campaign.

This ended up being obsolete, as the Texas native made the most of the two seasons he had in Tempe - becoming firmly entrenched as a starter in DC Brian Ward's 4-2-5 defensive base in the Sun Devils' run to a Big 12 title in 2024, while taking an even more sizable step forward this season, to the tune of 92 tackles, two pass breakups, two sacks, and an interception - capping off the season with a Big 12 second team selection.

It is unclear if the senior will participate in the december 31 Sun Bowl against Duke, but the incredible impact has been felt over two seasons regardless of that ultimate conclusion.

Crook, Elliott Instrumental in Rise of ASU Defense

Crook and Elliott have headed the effort of remaking the Arizona State defense after the units failed to take off under Herm Edwards despite holding ample talent.

LB coach AJ Cooper now has an upcoming generation of players at the position that aren't only prepared to see the field in 2026, but are ready to excel in every manner. Those players include Martell Hughes and Isaiah Iosefa - both of which are seen in a positive light by those associated with the program. There's little doubt that Crook's impact has exceeded his on-field production, and that is something that is typically as vital to a long-term legacy as what's left on the field.

Crook Has Bright Future

Crook, much like Elliott, has an NFL profile. While some may point to his listed 5'11" frame as a reason for pause, his physical edge, football IQ, and tackling ability are just a small handful of many traits that should pop-off to scouts from within the league.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

