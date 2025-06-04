Is Arizona State Undervalued in Preseason Rankings?
Arizona State football is in a phenomenal spot heading into the 2025 season.
The Sun Devils are likely the presumptive favorites to win another Big 12 title and are viewed by many as a top-25 caliber team - but the level of top 25 caliber is up for debate.
While some believe Kenny Dillingham's program deserves to be ranked in the top 10 of the AP preseason poll, others believe they should be in the back half of rankings - including ESPN's FPI model that has Arizona State coming in at number 24.
ESPN college football writer Paolo Uggetti strongly believes that the Sun Devils are being undervalued in the current model.
More from Uggetti below:
"Even though Kenny Dillingham said at Big 12 spring meetings recently that being considered one of the conference's favorites after being picked to finish last in 2024 is "less fun," I still think FPI is slightly undervaluing the Sun Devils at No. 24."
"Sure, they lost star running back Cam Skattebo to the NFL draft, but they also return a quarterback in Sam Leavitt (2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns last year) who could be a Heisman contender, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns) and defensive back Xavion Alford, among several other starters and stalwarts of last year's Cinderella season."
"Dillingham won't flinch at now being considered a favorite to win the conference and I imagine he'll have ASU with plenty of fire and motivation come kickoff. It would not shock me to see them make another playoff run."
The Sun Devils will likely face stiff challenges from a rebuilt Texas Tech team, Baylor, Kansas State, and others - but they come into the season with a roster that is largely returning.
Arizona State is currently projected to win 8.3 games by the model and has been given a 16.1% chance to make another appearance in the College Football Playoff.
While the odds currently don't stack up as well as some may like, the program is in indisputably good hands under Dillingham and the rest of the staff - another year of defying the numbers game could be in the cards for the program on a rise.
