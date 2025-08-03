The Good and Not So Good from Sun Devil Fall Camp
TEMPE -- Week one of Arizona State football's fall camp is now in the history books - Kenny Dillingham's program is now set to prepare for Camp Tontozona for several days of team bonding and practice.
With that in mind, ASU on SI takes a look at both positives and negatives that can be taken out of the first three days of practice.
Good: Jaren Hamilton
The wide receiver core as a whole has impressed in general - including Zechariah Sample and Malik McClain.
However, Hamilton has stood out in particular, especially during Friday's practice. Hamilton was not only explosive in the indoor portion of practice, but he looked the part as a route runner and all-around threat as well.
The redshirt freshman could play his way into being a starting player for the Sun Devils in 2025.
Not-So-Good: Thursday Practice
Thursday's practice was slammed by coach Dillingham as low-passion and low-energy.
While the 35 year old praised certain players such as LB Jordan Crook, he also alluded to the possibility that Arizona State could win five or six games if they consistently practice with that lack of care.
The Sun Devils obviously rebounded nicely in succession - so until a bad day is encountered again, it seems to be a blip on the radar.
Good: Kicking Situation is Improved
The kicking situation in Tempe was even worse compared to the typical college program in 2024 - the team left more points than they should have on the board due to the general unreliability and the three different kickers combined to go 11-20 on attempts.
In comes Jesus Gomez - who had knocked down nearly 80% of his field goal attempts while at Eastern Michigan. The step up has been evident in camp so far - with the strong legged kicker knocking down attempts from 50 yards at times.
Not-So-Good: Star Players Sitting Out Due to Injury
While Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser are getting held out of practice in the short-term due to minor knicks according to Dillingham - it is a reason for concern, at least to some degree.
The Sun Devils are a deeper team this season compared to last, but the injuries that are piling up now could be an omen for what is to come - even the minor issues are eye-opening.
