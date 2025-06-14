Arizona State Football Program Values Continuity
Arizona State football has continuously been part of preseason discussions within the college football world - largely due to the fact that nearly 80% of starting players from the Big 12 championship team a year ago are set to return.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Xavion Alford are just a small handful of impact players that are returning - all of them are invaluable to the Sun Devils reaching new heights in 2025.
However, the continuity that is currently being built within the coaching staff cannot be undersold on its own merit either.
Zach Barnett of Football Scoop took a deep dive on the programs that are set to return a head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and strength/conditioning coach in 2025.
"In fact, 56 of the 136 Football Bowl Subdivision schools return the four most important members of any college football staff -- the head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators, and head strength coach. That's roughly 40 percent. Of those 56, 38 are entering just their second season with each Core Four members in place."
Arizona State is one of those 56 programs to hold those coaches over for more than one season - and are one of 36 to be in the second season of the same coaching group being held together.
This is the product of Marcus Arroyo being a hire ahead of the 2024 season after Beau Baldwin was dismissed after just one year in the role.
Arroyo and DC Brian Ward both excelled throughout the course of last season, and both were rewarded handsomely with new contracts to keep them in Tempe for another season.
While it ultimately will be difficult to keep the same arrangement together long-term, the entirety of the positional coach assortment returned as well - there are numerous assistants that could step in and excel in those roles.
The coaching staff continuity is just as important as roster continuity. Both head coach Kenny Dillingham and AD Graham Rossini are well aware of that truth - they each are taking real action to back it up in the process.
