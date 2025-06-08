ASU's Zechariah Sample One of the Stars This Offseason
Who said superheroes need capes to fly? All Zechariah Sample needs is his 23.03 mph legs to send opposing defensive backs into a trance.
OK, maybe that’s a stretch — but make no mistake, Sample is electric like The Flash, and the speed he possesses may just earn him reps every Saturday.
A three-star recruit out of Katy Jordan High School, Sample received several offers from notable programs such as Houston, Utah, Cal, and UNLV. But the one school that maintained a consistent presence in his life was Arizona State, where he officially enrolled in August 2024.
As a freshman in Tempe, Sample didn’t see any reps, but he got a front-row seat to a historic season — as ASU won the Big 12 and earned its first-ever College Football Playoff berth.
In past interviews, he acknowledged the possibility of redshirting when talking to Rivals, and perhaps a redshirt season will only help his development.
“I don’t know if I’m gonna redshirt this year,” Sample told Rivals. “We’ll see how that goes — how I produce in practice, how I learn all my plays, all that. I need to get on top of my assignments and not screw anything up.”
That’s a mature approach for a high school senior — understanding that nothing is handed to you on a silver platter.
For Sample, size has always been a hurdle. But hurdles are nothing new for the former track star. He clocked an 11.15 in the 100-yard dash and recorded a long jump of 19 feet, 7 inches in high school.
And from the looks of it, Sample is beginning to earn his spot.
During spring practice, Sample went viral for a highlight-reel catch — so much so that CBS Sports posted the clip on Instagram. He then turned more heads when he posted on X that he hit 23.03 mph in training — the fastest speed recorded on the team.
ASU’s depth chart is deep, but it’s clear that even someone short in stature can break down the proverbial wall placed in front of them.
Jordyn Tyson is a projected first-round NFL Draft pick. Jalen Moss, the Fresno State transfer, is poised to make an immediate impact. And Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton, a former four-star recruit, will almost certainly get a long look as well.
Still, Sample’s electricity — and the quiet progress he’s made this offseason — has already caught attention. At minimum, Sample could carve out a role as one of the nation’s top return men if reps at receiver don’t immediately open up.
Regardless, he’s a name you should know. He may be small and unproven at the Division I level, but Sample has the kind of elite tools you simply can’t teach.
