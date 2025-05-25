Arizona State Golf Impressing in NCAA Tournament
Much of the focus on Arizona State athletics over the last year has been around the football program, who defied all expectations to finish the season as Big 12 champions in their debut season in the league.
That doesn't mean the other programs don't deserve recognition as well - the hockey program made the Frozen Four, the women's basketball program appears to be back on the right track, and the softball team made yet another NCAA tournament.
The golf program - one that has produced legends Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm - could be next in line when it comes to programs outside of football that are enjoying a lot of success.
The Sun Devil golf program is currently on top of the team standings after round two of the NCAA men's golf championships - and sophomore Connor Williams is pacing the individual leaderboard.
From Travis Bradley of the Arizona Republic
"With the second round of the NCAA Division I men’s golf championship nearing completion, the Arizona State men’s team is seated comfortably at the head of the pack, spearheaded by the performance of sophomore Connor Williams."
"The Sun Devils entered the day tied for fifth overall after standout performances by Williams and U.S. Amateur champion Josele Ballester. Williams posted a 4-under 68 Friday and followed that Saturday by carding a 5-under 67 in only his second round of college championship tournament play."
As for Williams - he could be the next great golfer to hail from Tempe, joining the likes of Mickelson and Rahm as mentioned prior.
Arizona State head coach Matt Thurmond had nothing but positive things to say about Williams after a four-under par performance on Saturday.
“Connor is one of those guys that, from the day he arrived, has done everything right."
“He gets perfect grades, he works super hard, everybody on the team loves him and he’s got an awesome attitude.”
One Arizona State athletic program succeeding will inherently feed into the rest of the programs - that is no different here.
Sun Devil fans should be proud of the golf squad and what they have accomplished this season in the time ahead of the 2025 football season officially kicking off. Read more about what's to come for the football squad here and here
Please let us know your thoughts on this development and the outlook of the athletic program at-large when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.