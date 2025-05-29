Arizona State's Golf Season Ends
The Arizona State Sun Devils golf program unfortunately saw an end to what was an incredibly successful season on Wednesday afternoon.
Arizona State fell in the opening round of match play to eight-seed Ole Miss in what was a lengthy and hard-fought battle - which extended a years-long stretch of the one seed not advancing past the quarterfinals.
From the official Sun Devil Athletics page:
"The fifth-ranked Sun Devil men's golf team lost a heart breaker Tuesday morning in Carlsbad at the 2025 NCAA Golf Championships held at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa North Course."
"No. 3 Ole Miss topped the fifth-ranked Sun Devils 3-2, with sophmores Fifa Laopakdee (4 & 3 over Cameron Tankersley) and Connor Williams (3 & 2 over Cohen Trolio) getting Sun Devil wins.Junior Michael Mjaaseth fell in 21 holes to Tom Fischer despite a 40-yard fairway chip that found the hole on 19, but Fischer answered with a 20-foot birdie putt to halve the hole."
"The two traded pars on their 20th hole, then Mjaaseth's drive on their 21st found the rough, as did his second shot. Fischer nearly made a 30-footer for birdie to end the match outright but settled for par as Mjaaseth narrowly missed a par putt."
Arizona State head coach Matt Thurmond responded to the defeat in a talk with media shortly after - reflecting on the season that was while emotions were still raw.
"It was a great season for us. We were good enough to be the number one team after 72 holes. The match play deal, it is a bit of a crapshoot as we saw. I am really proud of our guys. I am disappointed they can't keep playing, because they deserve to. That is kind of how it goes. You just don't know. Sports don't work that way."
One thing that is for sure is that the program will be back in prominence next season - they have appeared in match play at the NCAA championships in four of the last five seasons, and will return the rising sophomre Williams back in 2026.
