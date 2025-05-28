3 Things Arizona State Football Proved in Spring
Arizona State football has managed to recoup a substantial amount of respect nationally over the first two seasons of head coach Kenny Dillingham's tenure.
Still, there remains skeptics that simply need to see more to be convinced that this model is sustainable.
The team did much to quell questions and concerned over the spring period - here are three things Arizona State did, roster-building wise, coaching staff retention wise, or during the practice window that should make fans feel great about the 2025 season.
1. Sun Devil Offense Should be Elite
The Arizona State offense is largely returning for year two as a unit.
The offense obviously starts with Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - the duo are considered among the best at their respective positions going into the season after both enjoying elite seasons in 2024.
It doesn't stop there.
Leavitt, Tyson, Chamon Metayer, Jaren Hamilton, Kanye Udoh, and Kyson Brown will all be instrumental in gifting OC Marcus Arroyo the deepest talent pool on offense for a Sun Devil team since 2021.
2. Sun Devil Defense Should be Improved
The defense under Brian Ward did much more good compared to bad in 2024 - as the unit secured numerous key stops and forced turnovers that resulted in the Big 12 title.
Despite this, the secondary allowed more chunk plays than one would prefer, and the pass rush struggled at times as well.
Prince Dorbah returns from what was a season that was injury-riddled to fortify the pass rush, while the linebacking core figures to be the best in the Big 12.
Lastly, incoming transfers such as CB Nyland Green will look to aid in improving a talented Sun Devil secondary that is headlined by senior Xavion Alford.
3. Continuity is Still Existent
Arizona State is returning a vast majority of starting players from last season's College Football Playoff squad - along with the entire coaching staff that was in place.
That has to count for something - especially in the era of college athletics that is predicated on turnover on a year-to-year basis.
The influx of transfers should only enhance what has been built as well - as players such as Hamilton could give the roster pieces of what were missing last season.
