Sun Devils' Superstar Senior Golfer Has Sky-High Potential
The Arizona State Sun Devil team has had some golfing stars leave their team such as Nick Prieto, Preston Summerhays, and Josele Ballester. However, the Sun Devils Golf team has a player entering his senior year that should get fans excited.
MICHAEL MJAASETH BACKSTORY
Michael Mjaaseth was born in Oslo, Norway. To put it lightly, Mjaaseth dominated the competition in Norway and was a great golfer. Mjaaseth had a ton of awards and accolades even before joining the Sun Devils golf team.
- He was the 2020 Srixon Tour champion. Srixon is a famous golf brand, so by winning this, Mjaaseth showed he can shine in big-time tournaments.
- He was the Norwegian u15 champion, an important competition in Norway.
- He is the European Young Masters Champion. This victory demonstrated that Mjaaseth is one of the best players not only in his country, but also on the entire European continent, as many players from all around Europe competed.
- He even represented Europe in the Asia Pacific Junior Championship.
There are even more awards, but the bottom line is that Mjaaseth was an outstanding golfer before he even started swinging for the Sun Devils.
MJAASETH'S START AS A SUN DEVIL
Mjaaseth picked up the golf club where he left off and started playing amazingly as a freshman. Mjaaseth made it to the GCAA All-Freshman Team. The other Sun Devils who made the GCAA All-Freshman Team were Jon Rahm, Preston Summerhays, and Josele Ballester; so Mjaaseth is in great company.
Additionally, Mjaaseth had one of the best scoring averages as a Freshman, again putting him in the same company as Jon Rahm and other great Sun Devil Golfers.
Additionally, Mjaaseth played great in golfing tournaments during his freshman season, showing that the college pressure was not too much for him.
HOW DID MJAASETH FOLLOW UP HIS ROOKIE CAMPAIGN
Mjaaseth followed his fantastic freshman season with an amazing sophomore and junior year, especially his junior season.
For his sophomore year, one of his many standout moments his when he had a season low strokes at the Ben Simpson Collegiate Invite. He also played great at the Southern Highlands Collegiate. He averaged 72.8 Strokes in 10 tournaments. 72.8 strokes is considered a great average for a golfer. In his junior season, Mjaaseth's averaged 70.80 strokes in 13 Tournaments.
HOW CAN MJAASETH END HIS ASU CAREER
Mjaaseth has had an amazing career before and at ASU! If he keeps pace, he should have a stellar senior season. Not only is Mjaaseth a fantastic player, but ASU Golfing Head Coach Matt Thurmond described Mjaaseth as having great poise and is a very valuable team mate.
In conclusion, Mjaaseth has already carved out of the most succesful seasons as a Sun Devil, it will be exciting to see how he concludes it.
