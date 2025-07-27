Who Are Potential Breakout Freshman Candidates for ASU's Defense?
Kenny Dillingham has worked tirelessly to improve the infrastructure of Arizona State football since taking over as head coach in November 2022.
Part of that effort has reflected in the efforts the program has made to improve recruiting outputs - both via the transfer portal and the high school ranks.
The PHNX Sun Devils podcast recently discussed incoming freshman that have the most to game in the fall practices that are to come in short order - six different players were selected here, but ASU on SI focuses on only three in particular here.
Ben Alefaio-Lilii
Lilii played cornerback at the high school level - but was recruited as a safety and was rated as the number 63 recruit in the state of California according to 247.
Lilii selected the Sun Devils over BYU, Arizona, SMU, California, Kansas, Utah, Penn State, and others - he also has the luxury of learning behind incredible vets in Xavion Alford/Myles Rower.
Isaiah Iosefa
Iosefa was another successful addition to the roster from LB coach A.J. Cooper - the three star Hawaii native chose to play in Tempe over Fresno State, Arizona, Washington, Washington State, and Oregon State.
Iosefa has the opportunity to learn behind phenomenal college talents such as Keyshaun Elliott and Zyrus Fiaseu as well - this camp could prove to be one that sets him up for a sizable role come 2026.
Daeshon Morgan
The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman could very well be the next diamond in the rough that the program finds at the position from Texas.
Prince Dorbah and Clayton Smith have become constant fixtures within the program as transfers from the state, but C.J. Fite grew into his own in Tempe from the very start of his collegiate career.
The group that Diron Reynolds has rostered and developed to this point should provide ample positive reinforcement for Morgan - who is seeking to be a long-term fixture for the Sun Devils in his own right.
The first opportunity to catch these players in action could be on August 30 against Northern Arizona there always is a possibility that the result of the game will allow for freshman receiving playing time.
