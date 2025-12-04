Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rangers-Senators, Red Wings-Blue Jackets, Wild-Flames)
The NHL has a full slate on Thursday night, with 10 games on the docket.
My best bets for tonight are targeting a pair of road teams and a high-scoring game in Columbus.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Dec. 4.
NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 4
- New York Rangers (+120) at Ottawa Senators
- Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets OVER 6.5 (-102)
- Minnesota Wild (-122) at Calgary Flames
New York Rangers (+120) at Ottawa Senators
It looks like the Rangers might be starting to put things together. They’ve won four of their last five games after a four-game losing streak, and have a good chance of upsetting the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday night.
The Senators are back home after a seven-game road trip. This is always a good spot to fade those teams, especially when they only had one day off after their previous game. They did finish the road trip with a 5-2 win in Montreal, but have still lost three of their last five contests.
New York has been a great road team all season long at 11-4-1, while Ottawa is just 6-3-2 at home. Maybe the Senators can buck the trend, but the Rangers have plenty of value as road underdogs tonight.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets OVER 6.5 (-102)
The Red Wings came back to beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime on home ice a few weeks ago, and now the two teams meet up in Columbus.
That game was at the beginning of a high-scoring stretch for Detroit. The Wings have gone over in five of their last six games and seven of their last 10, and Columbus has also trended that was as of late.
The Jackets are coming off a 5-3 win in New Jersey, which followed a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Both teams average just under three goals per game, which isn’t too great, but neither is their 3.41 and 3.23 goals against per contest.
Minnesota Wild (-122) at Calgary Flames
This is another spot where we’re fading a team returning home. The Flames went 2-2-1 on their five-game road trip, and played seven of their last eight games away from home. Calgary has scored just one goal in its last two contests, losing 1-0 in overtime in Carolina and 5-1 in Nashville.
On the flip side, the Wild have been one of the hottest teams in the league. They’re 8-0-1 in their last nine games and 12-1-2 since the start of November.
The Wild are simply a much better team than the Flames, and home-ice advantage for Calgary (4-4-2) isn’t enough against a Minnesota squad that is 7-4-1 on the road.
