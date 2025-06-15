Arizona State Hockey: Building a Strong Program
Coach Greg Powers has been behind the Arizona State hockey bench for 15 seasons, and his ability to build the program from club status into a legitimate NCHC competitor has been nothing short of impressive.
He’s coached NHL regulars like Joey Daccord and Josh Doan, as well as high-end prospects like Robert Mastrosimone and 2025 NHL Draft hopeful Cullen Potter.
But Powers isn’t done building.
This offseason, he landed several promising players to bolster ASU’s roster — and with the new CHL/NCAA agreement allowing Canadian junior players more mobility, the Sun Devils’ recruiting pipeline just got even deeper.
Braxton Whitehead | Forward | 5-foot-10, 163 pounds
The Alaska-born winger is heading to the desert after making waves as the first public flip from CHL to NCAA under the new agreement — a massive precedent-setter at the time.
Whitehead played four seasons with the Regina Pats (WHL), serving as alternate captain for three straight years. In 2022–23, he posted a point-per-game line with 52 in 52. But his numbers dipped the following season (22 points in 59 games), though it’s worth noting Regina’s roster and structure were in disarray.
The college game could give Whitehead the system and accountability he needs to sharpen his two-way game and regain momentum.
Lincoln Kuehne | Defenseman | 6-foot-2, 201 pounds
This one is a big-time win.
Kuehne is a right-handed defenseman — a hot commodity in today’s game — and scouts love his combination of size, speed, and IQ. He’s a smooth, heady puck mover with a crisp first pass, and he skates exceptionally well for his frame.
And here’s the kicker: he’s only 17, not turning 18 until November.
A Fargo native, Kuehne rose through the USNTDP system and represented the U.S. at the U18 World Juniors — no small feat. He was originally committed to Colorado College but flipped to ASU this April, signaling Powers’ growing recruiting pull.
Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, he’s a sleeper with top-50 potential.
Richard Baran | Defenseman | 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Baran plays a slick, confident game from the back end and might be one of the best pure skaters coming into the NCAA ranks.
A staple with the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL, he rarely cracks under pressure. He’s draft eligible this year and has drawn praise from top scouts.
Elite Prospects’ Sebastian High, who scouted him live, called Baran’s play “as good a viewing as I’ve logged from a defenceman in a four-goal loss this season.” Even in blowouts, Baran finds ways to impact the game.
He’s projected to go in the sixth round — but ASU may unlock more.
Austin Zemlak | Defenseman | 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Zemlak has a clear identity: he hits everything.
Though initially pegged as a skill defender for the Victoria Royals, inconsistency forced a shift toward physicality — and he embraced it.
He thrives on the penalty kill, and while you shouldn’t expect gaudy point totals, his intensity and aggression will make him a fan favorite (and a locker-room tone-setter).
He’ll be the guy who’s loathed by opponents and beloved by Sun Devils faithful.
Sam Urban | Goaltender | 6-feet, 200 pounds
Urban is a fascinating goalie prospect.
He spent two seasons with Sioux City (USHL), where his regular season stats were unremarkable. But in the 2023–24 playoffs, he showed flashes of brilliance with a .917 save percentage over eight games.
He’s technically sound, but confidence and consistency are hurdles. High-glove and high-blocker shots give him trouble — advanced tracking suggests a sharp dip in save percentage on shots above the shoulders.
Still, those issues are fixable. And if Powers could help develop Joey Daccord into a full-time NHL starter, don’t sleep on Urban.
Justin Cloutier | Right Wing | 5-foot-9, 187 pounds
Cloutier brings experience and durability to Tempe.
In four OHL seasons with the Soo Greyhounds, he tallied 140 points and never missed a single game — an impressive feat.
At 5-foot-9, his thick 187-pound frame helps him withstand punishment, which is key at the NCAA level. That said, his offensive production was solid but unspectacular, and his playoff performance was underwhelming: just six points in 26 career postseason games.
Still, he’s a proven gamer with room to prove himself in a new environment.
The Bottom Line
With these additions, Powers has stacked the deck with depth, upside, and edge. Kuehne and Baran in particular give the blue line a new identity, while Urban could develop into a solid netminder with the right coaching.
And now, with the CHL-to-NCAA door cracked open, ASU is becoming a serious destination for players looking to elevate their game while keeping their pro options open.
The Sun Devils are no longer just “a fun story” in college hockey.
They’re building something real — and fast.
Please let us know your thoughts on Sun Devil hockey when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.