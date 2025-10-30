Arizona State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Two middle-of-the-road Big 12 teams will look to get back on at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday after suffering Week 9 losses. Arizona State will visit Iowa State as a 7.5-point road underdog for Week 10 and its shaky quarterback situation is expected to be a major factor in the contest.
Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt has been ruled out for the weekend after suffering a lower leg injury against No. 22 Houston. Star receiver Jordyn Tyson is also set to miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury. It appears like Jeff Sims will have to step in under center against a Cyclones team that’s dropped three straight games. Can Arizona State’s backup quarterback keep the game competitive?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Arizona State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona State: +7.5 (-112)
- Iowa State: -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Arizona State: +245
- Iowa State: -305
Total: 48.5 (Over -1152/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Arizona State vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 1
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Arizona State: 5-3
- Iowa State: 5-3
Arizona State vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
Arizona State
Raleek Brown: Arizona State will be without both its biggest weapons in Leavitt and Tyson. It’s unclear what Sims will bring to the table, but Brown has run for more than 100 yards in three games this season. Brown has played an important role in two of the Sun Devils’ wins over ranked teams this season and can do so again this weekend.
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: Becht is enduring a rough stretch in which he’s thrown for 830 yards with three passing touchdowns and four interceptions over his previous three outings. Three of those picks came against No. 10 BYU last week in his worst performance of the season. Becht’s touchdown pass volume is down, but he’s still a capable runner with a team-high seven rushing touchdowns who can find some momentum at home.
Arizona State vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
The Cyclones have failed to cover in three straight games and are 3-4-1 against the spread this year, but are in much better shape than the competition. The home team has all its key skill players on offense and we’ve already seen how the Sun Devils look without Leavitt.
Arizona State lost by 32 as a nine-point underdog against Utah in Sims’ only start this year. He completed less than half of his passes and ran the ball 21 times for 66 yards. Eight of his 18 completions went to Tyson in that game.
The Sun Devils aren’t built to be productive enough on offense on the road in this matchup, so the favorites should cover at home.
PICK: Iowa State -7.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.