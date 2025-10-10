Predicting Final 7 Games of Arizona State's Season
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State season very much hangs in the balance in the coming weeks - particularly with Thursday night's news that star quarterback Sam Leavitt is doubtful for Saturday night's battle against the Utah Utes.
While the Sun Devils began Big 12 play on a high note with a pair of victories over fellow conference contenders, the reality of potentially being without Leavitt for even one game is potentially going to be too much to overcome.
Arizona State on SI predicts the final seven games of the season - knowing the information that is available now is taken into account as well.
@Utah: Loss
The battle with Utah was already trending towards being a battle of field position, but the Utes now have home-field advantage, the advantage at the quarterback position, and arguably the edge in the trenches.
The Sun Devils have a chance to secure an upset here, but it would likely take a herculean effort from Jordyn Tyson along with another 300-yard rushing yard performance from Raleek Brown and the rest of the RB room.
For now, the Utes contest is being changed to a loss.
Texas Tech: Loss
Texas Tech was always going to be an uphill climb to win even if Leavitt was in-line to play. Although no one truly knows the timetable to return from the undisclosed injury, it certainly isn't an incredibly positive sign to be downgraded from questionable to doubtful in just around one day.
The Red Raiders feel like the favorites to win this game at the moment - even with the home field advantage that Mountain America Stadium provides.
Houston: Win
Houston is an improved team compared to year one under head coach Willie Fritz, but the 35-11 home loss to Texas Tech displayed just how long of a way the program has to reach where they were a decade ago.
The talent and speed gap is just too much here - Arizona State should take care of business in nearly any context.
@Iowa State: Win
Arizona State is likely the better team here - assuming Leavitt returns by this point.
Iowa State cannot be discounted here, however, as QB Rocco Becht and head coach Matt Campbell have advanced the culture that was cultivated when Brock Purdy was quarterback. The Iowa State home crowd will also be eager to exact revenge on the 2024 Big 12 champions.
The Sun Devils are ultimately poised to prevail at the time being.
West Virginia: Win
The Sun Devils go into their homecoming game against a struggling West Virginia team under Rich Rodriguez off of their second off week of the season.
They are the clear better team in this matchup, even if the rosters experience substantial change in the weeks to come.
@Colorado: Win
This is the second game that Arizona State will play against Deion Sanders' Buffaloes program - and the first in the Big 12.
Colorado has been competitive to this point in losses against Brigham Young and TCU, but lack the offensive explosiveness that they had last season, as well as many of the same flaws that held the team back from winning the conference in 2024.
The road setting will be challenging, but Arizona State is the better team - with strong confidence behind that assertion.
Arizona: Win
Rivalry games are always tricky, but the home-game setting and Arizona's major faltering against Iowa State likely point to the gap between the two squads being somewhat significant.
The Sun Devils may not win 49-7 again, but it would be a surprise if they didn't win the game by multiple scores.
Final Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big 12)
This outcome puts ASU on the precipice of the Big 12 title game yet again, but the losses to both Utah and Texas Tech have potential to cost them when it comes to tiebreakers.
The program can only control what is in front of them moving forward regarding their postseason fate - and Utah is just that at this moment.
