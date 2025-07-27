Former Arizona State CB Finds New NFL Home
A former Arizona State great has found another NFL team - at least for the interim.
Jack Jones could earn a fourth campaign in the league after signing with the Miami Dolphins following the team suffering a multitude of injuries at the cornerback position.
More from C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald:
"Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones signed with the Dolphins, the team announced Saturday morning."
"A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jones has earned the reputation of ballhawk as he has snagged an eye-popping seven interceptions in 42 career games. The 27-year-old has also turned four of those picks into touchdowns and amassed 136 combined tackles.
Jones was a five star recruit and spent two seasons in college at USC before being dismissed for academic struggles ahead of his junior season. He spent the 2018 season at a junior college before playing his final three seasons with the Sun Devils.
Jones was a highly impactful player in the 2019 and 2021 seasons - the stats he recorded in those seasons is as follows:
- 87 total tackles
- 19 passes defensed
- 4 forced fumbles
- 6 interceptions
- 1 passing touchdown
The play over three seasons at Arizona State landed Jones with the New England Patriots with the 121st pick in the fourth round of the 2022 draft - the corner made a near-instant impact in Massachusetts, including a pick-six in one of his first career games.
The 2023 season came with significant off-the-field concerns and reported issues with the Patriots coaching staff - those factors resulted in a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played through the 2024 season. He was also reunited with one of his former coaches in Tempe in Antonio Pierce.
The Raiders' hiring of Pete Carroll resulted in his release in April, which opened the door for a move to Miami.
Jones will likely need to succeed in this opportunity after landing with a third team in four seasons - Sun Devil fans should be rooting for his ultimate success.
