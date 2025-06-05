Predicting Former Arizona State QB's Second NFL Season
The Arizona State Sun Devils are now moving ahead in a situation that is seemingly completely stable under head coach Kenny Dillingham.
That couldn't be said under the previous coaching staff - and unfortunately a star NFL quarterback often falls victim to the blame game in the fray.
Jayden Daniels is certainly a divisive figure within the Sun Devil fandom - some believe he was held back by poor coaching and organization, while others will state that the dual threat talent wasn't invested in playing in Tempe.
Daniels' career as a Sun Devil began with the then-freshman quarterback instilling copious amounts of hope into the program with a 17 touchdown, two incterception season in 2019.
The coronavirus unfortunately limited Daniels to just 84 pass attempts in his sophomore season - but the California native remained sharp regardless.
The Sun Devils went into the 2021 season with substantial expectations, and the quarterback responded by putting his worst statistical season ever forward.
Then Daniels transferred to Louisiana State.
The former appears to become more true by the day, as Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 behind a 50 touchdown season at LSU and just played an integral role in leading the Washington Commanders to a deep playoff run in his rookie season in the NFL.
Daniels has complete command of the Commanders' locker room - he is now the unquestioned franchise player and has clearly grown as a leader in recent years.
The Washington front office has continued to work to surround the 24 year old with the best team they possibly can - adding Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel is tangible proof to back that up.
So, how will the former Sun Devil do in year two as a professional?
It's difficult to see a world where there's much regression - if any at all, and the stars appear to be aligning for Daniels to continue to rise to elite quarterback status in the NFL.
While it may be tough for Arizona State fans to accept, Daniels always had the ability to be a big-time player, but the unfortunate truth is that Herm Edwards was simply the wrong coach to unlock that ability.
2025 Season Prediction: 3,800 passing yards, 30 touchdowns; 800 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns
