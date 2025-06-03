Can Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk Lead 49ers to Super Bowl?
A former Arizona State great is looking to make a mark in 2025 after the previous season ended in less-than-ideal fashion.
Brandon Aiyuk played under Herm Edwards for two seasons - posting 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 en route to a promising finish to the Sun Devils' season - opting to play in Tempe over offers from various programs including Alabama.
Aiyuk was then drafted by the San Fransisco 49ers with the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and made an instant impact - even in an offense that was constrained by quarterback play.
Aiyuk put forth his best season ever behind Arizona high school product Brock Purdy (read more about Arizona State's failure to recruit Purdy here) in 2023 - where the former Sun Devil totaled 1,342 yards across 16 games en route to an appearance in the Super Bowl.
The elite wide receiver was then rewarded with a four-year, $120 million contract just weeks before the start of the season.
Aiyuk struggled to get re-integrated into the San Fransisco offense in seven appearances before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Now, 49ers general manager John Lynch appears to be confident that the star will return soon - which begs the question - how much will the former Arizona State great contribute to the team this season?
Aiyuk clearly projects to be the 'X' within the offense once he returns despite the presence of Jauan Jennings and former Sun Devil teammate Ricky Pearsall.
The narrative amongst the football world is that Aiyuk has peaked as a player and the ACL/MCL injury will prevent him from reaching heights that were reached in 2023.
Despite the doubts surrounding a potential comeback, the 6-foot tall playmaker figures into the fold as a security blanket for Purdy along with George Kittle.
The former All-Pro absolutely should pace the weapons room in targets, along with benefitting from the gravity that Kittle and star RB Christian McCaffrey provide in the passing game.
Much of the onus is on Aiyuk to return as strong as ever for San Fransisco to reach lofty goals such as another division title and a third Super Bowl appearance in the last 10 years.
As for the current season at hand, read more about the 2025 Sun Devil wide receiver room here.
