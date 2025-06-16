Projecting Jordyn Tyson's College Football 2026 Rating
Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is coming off of a dynamic season in which the redshirt sophomore exploded onto the scene halfway through the season.
The Colorado transfer accounted for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns before an upper-body injury ended his season after 12 games.
The connection with star QB Sam Leavitt was evidently special from very early on in the season - the duo now appears poised to be the best passer/receiver duo in college football in 2025.
With that, Tyson is set to be a highly regarded player in multiple forms of media - including the upcoming 'College Football 26' video game that is set to release in the coming weeks.
ASU on SI will predict what his rating will be when the game launches:
Speed: 91
Tyson may not be as 'blazing' when it comes to straight-line speed as someone such as Alabama's Ryan Williams - but he does possess more than requisite speed to be considered a plus athlete.
Route Running: 92
Tyson is well-versed when it comes to being able to get lined up at different places on the field and running a wide variety of route trees.
His route running tends to be crisp, precise, and he has the consistent ability to create separation off of numerous routes.
Catching: 89
One of the more frequently discussed areas of improvement for Tyson is for the star wideout to tone down on unforced error drops.
Tyson is phenomenal when it comes to catching in traffic, ball-tracking, and making spectacularly athletic grabs.
However, there has been a noted issue when it comes to 'focus' drops - that can easily be addressed in a positive manner in 2025, but it slightly brings down the rating here.
Overall: 92
Tyson is about as well-rounded as a collegiate receiver can be that isn't named Marvin Harrison Jr. or Jeremiah Smith.
He's an elite route runner, has the ability to make about every catch in the book, and boasts a balanced athletic profile that doesn't rely too heavily one way as it pertains to strength or speed.
Tyson is in store for a special 2025 season and very well could be the top wide receiver in the 2026 NFL draft.
