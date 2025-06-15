Projecting Sam Leavitt's College Football 2026 Rating
Sam Leavitt is the face of Arizona State football.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback enters year number two in Tempe coming off of a year where he won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, won a Big 12 championship, and nearly took the Sun Devils to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
Now, Leavitt is one of the players that is commanding the most attention in the college football world after accumulating 29 total touchdowns in the previous campaign.
That could extend to the video game sphere.
The 6'2" quarterback could end up being the highest rated player on the Arizona State team - but what will that ultimate spot be?
Taking a look at what to expect of Leavitt's rating based off of a few key categories:
Arm Strength: 93
Leavitt's arm strength is more than requisite.
The gunslinger can effortlessly sling the ball 50+ yards downfield with the flick of a wrist, and can make unbelievably difficult throws on flat feet and off platform alike. Arm strength is not a concern.
Deep Accuracy: 89
Leavitt didn't take a large amount of downfield shots last season, but when he did they typically turned out to be game-changers. While the playmaker could improve in certain areas such as slightly shifting velocities and angles of deep balls, he is typically on-point when it comes to ball placement.
Awareness: 92
Leavitt is phenomenal when it comes to evading the pocket, making plays out of structure, and avoiding extremely costly sacks. The ASU offense shouldn't stall very much at all in 2025.
Speed: 85
Leavitt is a far better athlete than anyone anticipated going into year one as a regular starting quarterback - the natural athleticism resulted in 443 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
While Leavitt isn't a 'dual threat' in the sense that someone such as Kyler Murray is, he is more than capable to change the outcome of a game with his legs.
Overall: 93
Expect Leavitt to be one of the highest rated players in the game regardless of position - if Arizona State is anywhere near as good as advertised, Leavitt could end the season even higher.
