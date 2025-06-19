Arizona State Has Massive Advantage Entering 2025
Arizona State is entering year three of the Kenny Dillingham era as the expected favorites in the Big 12 conference after taking the crown in their debut season in 2024.
Dillingham has built a standout culture from day one on the job - pushing collectivism, player development, and prioritizing each player on the roster over the last two seasons.
That strategic approach has paid off for the most part - as noted by Cody Nagel of CBS Sports.
Nagel broke down how many starters every power four program are returning to their roster in 2025 - Arizona State is the leader of the clubhouse with 17 players that are set to come back to Tempe.
The 17 players that are set to play for the program this upcoming season:
Offensive Starters Returning (7): Sam Leavitt (QB), Jordyn Tyson (WR), Chamon Metayer (TE), Joshua Atkins (LT), Ben Coleman (LG), Kyle Scott (RG), Max Iheanachor (RT)
Defensive Starters Returning [10]: Prince Dorbah (DL), C.J. Fite (DL), Elijah O'Neal (DL), Clayton Smith (DL), Jordan Crook (LB), Keyshaun Elliott (LB), Keith Abney (CB), Javan Robinson (CB), Xavion Alford (S), Myles Rowser (S)
The offense only returns seven starters - but the addition of Kanye Udoh and Jaren Hamilton via the transfer portal should raise the ceiling of the offense even more this season compared to last.
The return of OC Marcus Arroyo for another season is key as well, as Arroyo's work with Leavitt resulted in the quarterback taking a turn towards stardom in the closing stretch of the season.
On the other side of the ball, the Sun Devils return all but one starter returns for year three of Brian Ward.
Dorbah participated in seven games last season while struggling with nagging injuries - while the linebacking core headlined by Elliott could be the best in the Big 12.
Abney, Robinson, Alford, and Rowser could comprise the best secondary in the conference as well - the ball-hawking, physicality, and IQ could prove to be a nightmare for opposing offenses.
The emphasis on continuity that Dillingham has ushered in should serve the program well in 2025 and beyond.
Read more about Leavitt's pursuit of a Heisman Trophy here, and Dillingham earning an Arizona State athletic department honor here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the continuity that has been built within the Arizona State roster over the last two seasons when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.