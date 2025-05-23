What is Facing Arizona State Athletic Programs Next?
It has officially been a year since Graham Rossini was promoted to Athletic Director of Arizona State - May 23, 2024.
The promotion was met with much outcry, as critics believed that President Michael Crow needed to look to hire an outsider this time around.
Rossini has defied expectations in his 365 days in the role - and then some.
The polar opposite of predecessor Ray Anderson, Rossini maintains a public profile, a deep understanding of improving fan experience, and has the astuteness to navigate the modern landscape of college athletics.
His three biggest accomplishments in the post? They are all associated with the football program - per Jon Wilner of the Marin Independent Journal.
"But three of Rossini’s measurable successes are visible with football: He signed (Kenny) Dillingham to a five-year contract extension, worked with Dillingham to retain the entire coaching staff and helped muster the NIL funds needed to ensure the return of 16 starters."
On top of those momentous accomplishments, Rossini has also lowered parking costs for Sun Devil football fans on gamedays, has found creative ways to unlock NIL earning potential within the various athletic programs, and hired Molly Miller to be the head coach of ASU's women's basketball program.
Despite this, Rossini still faces two major challenges over the next year.
"But one year on the job does not a tenure make, even when those 365 days zoom past expectations. For Rossini, judgment awaits in two clear and vital forms," Wilner said.
— The future of men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley
Hurley has now been in Tempe for a decade, having been retained for the final year of his contract. This appears to be a make-or-break year with a roster that will look almost entirely new for the fourth time in as many seasons.
— The future of Desert Financial Arena.
"ASU’s white whale is 51 years old and is in dire need of upgrades that university president Michael Crow has refused to support — until now," Wilner said.
The state of Desert Financial Arena has been a massive topic of discussion for years now - as the seats have turned bright red after decades of oxidation and certain games in previous years have been canceled due to unreliable infrastructure.
If Rossini can turn the men's and women's basketball programs around, he could absolutely be considered amongst the very best AD's in the country - something that Tempe did not have the luxury of in the prior decade.
