EXCLUSIVE: Siosaiai Lapuaho Details His Arizona State Commitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, as they landed multiple commits in the past few days, including a defensive end and an offensive tackle.
The Sun Devils landed Ronald Derrick, who is a three-star defensive end from Waco, Texas. The Texas High School star committed to the Sun Devils over Rice, Northwestern, UNLV, and many others.
Derrick was joined by Siosaiai Lapuaho from the community college scene. Lapuaho held offers from many schools, including Arkansas, Kansas State, North Carolina State, and many more, but would quickly pull the trigger on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Following his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils, the offensive tackle from the state of Kansas caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail why he committed to the Sun Devils.
The reason I committed to Arizona State is because I love the culture that they have there, and also Coach (Saga) Tuitele (Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator) has been recruiting me for a long time now, so I trust him and Coach (Kenny) Dillingham (Head Football Coach).
He dipped into more conversations about why his position coach is the coach that is standing out, and helped convince him to commit to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"Coach (Saga) Tuitele, just because he has been recruiting me since high school, and I just love the way he coaches."
The talented recruit is unsure on if he will be peer recruiting other prospects to help build the class, as some prospects can be as efficient, if not more efficient, than some coaches can be due to age and being in similar situations.
"Maybe I don’t know yet," Lapuaho stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI when talking about peer recruiting.
There were many people who shown excitement following the commitment, as the Garden City Community College recaps the moment when he committed to Coach Tuitele and Coach Dillingham.
"They all were excited, man, clapping yelling, excited, especially Coach (Kenny) Dillingham and Coach (Saga) Tuitele.
The talented commit is unlikely to visit anywhere else, as he confirmed to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that he will no longer take visits.
"Nope I’m a Sun Devil," he stated when talking about possibly taking other visits.
The commit breaks down the visit that he had with Arizona State by describing it as great.
"It was amazing. Campus is great. Tempe is very beautiful."
