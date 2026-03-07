Key Arizona State Player Faces Uncertain Status Before Iowa State Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) are seeking to pick up a third shocking victory over the last three weeks - this time taking on the #6 Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 11-6) on the road in the regular season finale.

Arizona State took down #14 Kansas at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Tuesday night in what was senior night, while the Cyclones fell at the hands of Arizona on Monday in a game that clinched the Big 12 regular season title for the Wildcats.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's Big-12 mandated Player Availability Report provided much of the same information that had already been known ahead of the matchup, with a regular cog in the rotation still being listed as questionable.

OUT

Vijay Wallace

Marcus Adams Jr.

Adante Holiman

Kash Polk

Quentin McCoy

Dame Salane

Wallace remains to be on the mend from an unfortunate season-ending injury that was suffered in a late October exhibition against Texas A&M. Holiman has been out the entire season as well due to an elbow injury that was discovered prior to the start of the season.

The writing has seemingly been on the wall for Adams Jr. for some time. The forward is set to miss his 17th consecutive game, having not played since the January 3 loss to Colorado. There will very likely be an opportunity for all three of Adams, Holiman, and Wallace to return next season.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Maurice Odum (5) and forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The general understanding has been that McCoy, Polk, and Salane will redshirt this season - giving all three the opportunity to further develop for potential roles in the future.

QUESTIONABLE

Allen Mukeba

Mukeba went into the two previous games having been listed as questionable - having pushed through to play against both Utah and Kansas. The senior forward alluded to going through a challenging process to return after a complicated surgery to his shins over last summer. It's truly impressive that Mukeba has played in all 30 games to this point with everything in mind.

Allen Mukeba has received immense praise from Bobby Hurley for playing through injuries.



"We all know that we all need each other. It doesn't matter whether I'm injured or not." pic.twitter.com/gzKoWxsmVJ — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) March 4, 2026

Point guard Moe Odum, forward Santiago Trouet, and others have battled through different injuries in their own right in the midst of a potential late-season surge. The expectation is that the Sun Devils will have nine players available for the upcoming contest, although Mukeba's status should be monitored ahead of the start of the contest.

Arizona State and Iowa State are slated to take on one another at 12:00 P.M. MST on Saturday afternoon.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) moves the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

