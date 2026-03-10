Arizona State Unveils Starting Lineup Before Big 12 Tournament Opener

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) are facing what is potentially their final stand of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday morning by taking on the Baylor Bears (16-15, 6-12) in round one of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a disappointing final 15 minutes of action in an 86-65 loss to Iowa State on Saturday, while Baylor defeated Utah by a score of 101-75 in their final regular season game. This matchup serves as a follow-up to Baylor's 73-68 win over ASU in Waco on February 21, and is potentially a matchup of two teams that have the ability to make a surprise run during this week.

Follow the starting lineup that head coach Bobby Hurley opted to employ below.

Arizona State Unveils Starting Five

Moe Odum

Noah Meeusen

Andrija Grbovic

Santiago Trouet

Massamba Diop

Odum has a little extra motivation today, as the star point guard got snubbed from any consideration to be selected as a member of the All-Big 12 team. Odum ranked top 15 in scoring and top three in assists per game in the regular season - he will look to lift Arizona State over the top this morning.

Meeusen has endured a rough stretch on the offensive side of the ball, but has remained one of the best defenders on the perimeter in the Big 12 in a quiet manner. Meeusen will be vital to the Sun Devils' efforts today, particularly as a shooter and defensive playmaker against Baylor's potent scoring attack.

Grbovic has endured offensive struggles of his own in recent weeks, but the 6'11" forward connects well with the rest of this unit and has had a tendency to make big shots this season. Trouet has become one of the most unheralded players on Arizona State this season, and will be crucial to giving the team a chance to win the rebounding battle.

Diop was snubbed from All-Big 12 honors much like Odum was. The freshman center ranks inside of the top 25 nationally in blocks per game and ranks near the top of the team in multiple other statistical categories. The Sun Devils will also be able to employ guard Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Bryce Ford, Allen Mukeba, and Trevor Best off of the bench.

Arizona State and Baylor are set to square off shortly, with the game being broadcast on ESPN+.

