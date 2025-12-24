Arizona State Standing out to 2028 Wide Receiver

Most of Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham's recruiting efforts are currently focused on the upcoming transfer portal window and the 2027 recruiting cycle, but that has prevented the Sun Devils from targeting prospects in the 2028 class as well.

One of the 2028 prospects Arizona State has been targeting is a three-star wide receiver from California who recently shared why the Sun Devils are among the schools standing out in his recruitment so far.

Arizona State Making Progress with 2028 Wide Receiver

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been pursuing Darren (DJ) Tubbs, a three-star wide receiver from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. The Sun Devils initially extended an offer to him in June and have hosted him on campus for several unofficial visits since then.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While Tubbs is only a sophomore at St. John Bosco, he's already established himself as one of the top pass catchers in the 2028 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 188 overall player nationally, the No. 34 wide receiver, and the No. 20 prospect from California.

Tubbs is currently only a three-star prospect, but there's a strong chance he will become a four-star as his recruitment progresses and the 2028 class continues to be evaluated.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the young wideout has drawn interest from several Division I schools, with Arizona, UCLA, and Oregon all pursuing him, Tubbs recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that Arizona State stands out most to him, highlighting Sun Devils' wide receiver coach Hines Ward as a key reason why.

“I like ASU a lot and they’re recruiting me the hardest,” Tubbs told Biggins. “Hines Ward is my lead recruiter and he’s a great coach and and we have a good relationship for sure.”

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tubbs still has a long way to go before making a decision, but it's clear the Sun Devils have already established themselves as a contender to land him. Rivals' recruitment prediction machine currently gives Arizona State the highest chance to win the three-star wideout's recruitment at 83.0%.

That doesn't necessarily mean much right now, but it does indicate that the Sun Devils have the program most activley pursuing Tubbs. It will be interesting to see whether Arizona State can maintain its lead as his recruitment process progresses and as other programs become more involved.

As of now, however, it appears Tubbs is heavily considering Arizona State, and the Sun Devils have a strong chance of securing a commitment from one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

